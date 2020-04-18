India’s treatment of Muslims is almost genocidal: Arundhati Roy

New Delhi: The political activist Arundhati Roy accused the Indian government on Friday of exploiting the coronavirus outbreak to inflame tensions between Hindus and Muslims.

The Hindu nationalist government would “dovetail with this illness to create something which the world should really keep its eyes on.” Roy told DW.

Situation approaching genocidal: Roy

Roy even said: “The situation is approaching genocidal.”

This crisis of hatred against Muslims,” she continued, ” comes on the back of a massacre in Delhi, which was the result of people protesting against the anti-Muslim citizenship law, she said.

The government was exploiting the virus in a tactic reminiscent of one used by the Nazis during the Holocaust, the activist claimed.

