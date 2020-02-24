India’s unity an inspiration to the world: Donald Trump

A+ A-

Ahmedabad: United States President Donald Trump on Monday lauded India’s diversity in his speech to a packed Motera stadium here and said the harmonious coexistence of millions of followers of various religions in the country served as “inspiration to the world”.

Addressing the ‘Namaste Trump’ event here, he said India proudly embraces freedom, liberty, individual rights and dignity.

“India is a country that proudly embraces freedom, liberty, individual rights, the rule of law and the dignity of every human being. Your nation has always been admired around the earth as the place where millions upon millions of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians, and Jews worship side by side in harmony,” Trump said to rapturous applause from the gathering.

Over one lakh people were present at the renovated stadium which is the largest cricket stadium in the world.



Trump said over 100 languages are spoken in India and it has always stood as one great nation.

“You speak more than 100 languages and come from more than two dozen states, yet you have always stood strong as one great Indian nation. Your unity is an inspiration to the world, and in America, we have come to know the splendour of Indian culture through the four million Indian American’s living in the United States as our wonderful friends, colleagues, and neighbours,” he said.

Trump, who spoke after remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began his address by greeting the crowd with ‘Namaste’.

Modi welcomed his friend and his wife Melania Trump to India.

“I think today we can see history being repeated. Five months back I started my US trip with ‘Howdy Modi’ and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with ‘Namaste Trump’ here in Ahmedabad,” Modi said.

The US President is accompanied by his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who serve as senior advisors to Trump.

Before arriving at the stadium after their arrival in India, Trump and Melania visited Sabarmati Ashram, garlanded a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, and spun a charkha.