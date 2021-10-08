Indications of COVID-19 surge in Oct, Nov and December: union health ministry

Hyderabad: There is a strong likelihood of another COVID-19 surge during the marriage and festival seasons. In wake of the central Health Ministry’s warning, many states of the country have taken measures to prepare themselves for the third wave.

The Centre is apprehensive that during the months of October, November and December the number of COVID-19 cases will surge again. Hence, the Union health ministry has advised states to prepare to deal with any situation and strictly ensure that the people are using face masks and maintaining other protocols.

It has advised people to avoid crowded places and vaccinate those who have not taken the shots. The central health ministry is planning to vaccinate those children between 12 to 18 who are suffering from different ailments as well.

Many states are gearing up to deal with the third wave of the COVID-19 and trying to create awareness in their populace. It is to be noted that the symptoms of dengue are similar to COVID-19 symptoms and hence the public is advised to be cautious.