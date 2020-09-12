IndiGo marks completion of 50,000 flights since lockdown

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 7:48 pm IST
New Delhi, Sep 12 : Airline major IndiGo on Saturday marked the completion of 50,000 flights since lockdown.

Accordingly, till September 12, the tally of the airline includes scheduled commercial operations, passenger charters, ‘CarGo’ charters, ‘Air Bubble flights’, and repatriation flights under the ‘Vande Bharat’ programme.

“All these fights were operated while adhering to all the precautionary measures,” the statement said.

“During this period, the airline has operated 47,865 domestic flights across India and 1,799 international flights to destinations spanning across Middle East, Central Asia, South-East Asia and South Asia region.”

Besides, IndiGo operated 1,700 ‘CarGo’ flights over the last 5 months to transport over 14,300 MT of freight between April to September 2020, “clocking in the highest net monthly revenue in August 2020 from ‘CarGo’ operations despite an operational capacity of only 32 per cent”.

“Additionally, IndiGo operations enabled the repatriation of 150,000 citizens to and from India, who were stranded due to the pandemic, till August 2020,” the statement said.

