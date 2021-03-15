Indonesia reports 4,714 new Covid-19 cases, 97 new deaths

Jakarta, March 15 : Indonesia’s Health Ministry on Sunday reported 4,714 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the country’s total tally to 1,419,455.

The death toll rose to 38,426 including 97 more deaths from the coronavirus epidemic, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, 5,647 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,243,117.

The coronavirus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,204 new confirmed cases, West Java 1,133, Banten 315, East Java 278 and East Kalimantan 206.

No new cases were detected in the provinces of Jambi and Bali.

