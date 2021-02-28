Indonesia reports 6,208 new Covid cases

By IANS|   Published: 28th February 2021 7:00 am IST

Jakarta, Feb 27 : Indonesia’s Covid tally has mounted to 1,329,074 with 6,208 fresh cases, while the country’s death toll rose to 35,981 with 195 new fatalities, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 7,382 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,136,054, Xibhua reported.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,737 new cases, West Java 876, Central Java 630, East Java 445 and East Kalimantan 378.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 28th February 2021 7:00 am IST
Back to top button