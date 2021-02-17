Indonesia’s landslide toll climbs to 12

Jakarta, Feb 17 : The death toll in the Indonesia’s East Java province landslide climbed to 12 on Wednesday, while search is on for seven missing people, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said.

As many as 20 people were injured in the disaster and they have been treated now at local clinics, Xinhua reported.

“Seven villagers have been still missing from Tuesday night. Rescue operation is underway to evacuate victims who are believed to be buried by the landslides,” National Disaster Management Agency’s spokesperson Raditya Jati said in a statement.

Authorities believe the landslides that occurred in Ngetos village in Nganjuk district, East Java on Sunday evening was triggered by rains.

Over 180 villagers were affected by the disaster. About 100 people were forced to leave their homes and stay in temporary shelters in the village.

Landslides and floods are common in Indonesia during the rainy season.

