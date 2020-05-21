Indore COVID-19 tally up by 59 to 2774; death toll reaches 107

Indore: As many as 59 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore in the last 24 hours, raising the number of such cases in the worst hit district of Madhya Pradesh to 2,774, an official said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the district also rose to 107, after two more patients, both men aged 57 and 62 years, died during treatment at a private hospital on Tuesday, Indore’s Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

Both the victims were also suffering from diabetes, the official said.

Till Wednesday, the district recorded 2,715 coronavirus cases. With 59 more people testing positive for the disease in last 24 hours, Indore’s tally has now gone up to 2,774, he said.

Out of the total 5,735 COVID-19 cases recorded in Madhya Pradesh till Wednesday, nearly 48 per cent have been from Indore alone.

The disease outbreak was first reported in the district on March 24, when four people tested positive for the infection.

Source: PTI

