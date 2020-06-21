Indore COVID-19 tally rises to 4,329, death toll reaches 197

Indore: The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district rose to 4,329 on Sunday after 41 more people tested positive for the disease, a health official said.

As many as 1,788 swab samples were tested in the district in the last 24 hours and out of these, 41 came out positive for coronavirus, Indores Chief Medical and Health Officer M P Sharma said.

Four more deaths due to the disease were also reported in the district, taking the toll to 197, he said.

The latest victims included a 65-year old woman, the official said, without disclosing the exact dates of deaths of the four patients.

So far, 3,185 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, he added.

As per the latest data, the COVID-19 recovery rate in the district was 73.5 per cent as on Sunday morning.

Besides, the death rate was 4.55 per cent, higher than the national average.

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Indore on March 24, when four cases of the disease were found here.

