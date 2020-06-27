Indore records 32 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 4,575

Indore: With 32 persons testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the case count in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district reached 4,575 on Saturday, a health official said.

As many as 1,248 swab samples were tested in the district, of which reports of 32 patients have come out positive, Indore’s chief medical and health officer Pravin Jadia said.

The district has recorded 4,575 cases so far, while the casualties stood at 218, he said.

As per the latest data, the district has recorded a recovery rate of around 74.25 per cent and 3,397 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

However, at 4.476 per cent, Indore’s COVID-19 death rate continues to be higher than the national mortality rate.

Source: PTI