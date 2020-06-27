Indore records 32 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 4,575

By Qayam Published: June 27, 2020, 2:01 pm IST
covid-19 coronavirus

Indore: With 32 persons testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the case count in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district reached 4,575 on Saturday, a health official said.

As many as 1,248 swab samples were tested in the district, of which reports of 32 patients have come out positive, Indore’s chief medical and health officer Pravin Jadia said.

The district has recorded 4,575 cases so far, while the casualties stood at 218, he said.

As per the latest data, the district has recorded a recovery rate of around 74.25 per cent and 3,397 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

However, at 4.476 per cent, Indore’s COVID-19 death rate continues to be higher than the national mortality rate.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close