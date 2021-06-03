Indus Food 4th edition very informative platform

The Saudi Indian Business Network (SIBN), under the Patronage of Indian Embassy, Riyadh and Consulate General of India, Jeddah led a delegation to the recently concluded fourth edition of Indus Food which is India Food Industry’s biggest and most important platform for inspiration, information, and connection in South Asia and the response by the Saudi team was positive.

Indus Food, organized by Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), is the largest of its kind food export promotion event organised in India. It features F&B products, F&B processing, and packaging technology with Reverse Buyer Seller Meet and the response by the Saudi team was positive.



Around 400 Indian F&B exporters and 700 international buyers from 52 countries participated in the fourth edition of Indus Food 2021 that was held at India Exposition Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and organized by the Trade Promotion Council of India with the support of the Department of Commerce.

Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi inaugurated the fourth edition of Indus Food at Greater Noida’s India Expo Mart. Sarangi was accompanied by Development Commissioner of MSME Devendra Kumar Singh.

The show closes around US$ 1 billion of business which helps Indian farmers and agri products at remunerative prices in international markets and additionally helps in doubling farmers’ income. Further we expect that the food processing sector will emerge as a strong pillar of Indian exports as one of the most competitive sectors of the economy.

Indian Consul General Mohd. Shahid Alam’s initiative played a key role in making the visit of this delegation to the Indus Food 2021 a big success.

The event drew attention to abundant opportunities for Indo-Saudi business, with various well-known groups showing interest in developing partnerships. Most of the delegates expressed their desire to be part of the next Indus Food delegation in 2022.

Indus Food-Tech 2021 is a global platform to showcase food and drink technology and equipment to the food processing companies in India and the world. The sectors covered at the Trade Fair include Food & Beverage Processing, Drink Technology, Food Packaging & Labeling, Automation & Controls and Supply Chain Solutions.

In recognition of the strong links established by the Saudi Indian Business Network (SIBN) with the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), all Saudi SMEs were provided with return air tickets, three nights’ hotel accommodation in a five star hotel in Delhi and local transport including airport transfers. In addition, post event tours to manufacturing plants were organized for the benefit of SMEs to identify suitable machinery/equipment for expansion of their manufacturing capacities.

The Saudi Indian Business Network (SIBN) with a history of over 16 years, assists SMEs in Saudi Arabia to venture into Indian market through its strong linkages established with TPCI where MoU has been signed to develop bilateral trade between two countries last year.

The SME delegates are dealing with dairy products, processed food, dry fruits, meat products, poultry, spices, rice, tea, fruits such as high breed mango varieties and confectionery. The TPCI recognized Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki, National Executive Committee Member of SIBN, contribution with a Letter of Participation and Appreciation.

The Saudi delegates said it was amazing to see so many products under one roof. They are basically importing most of the commodities from the UAE, which itself imports those commodities from India. They are now looking to directly buy those products from India as that will help them to substantially reduce the cost of purchase of those commodities. In addition, delegates also looked for value-added products from India.

Mrs. Hamna Mariyam, Consul (Commerce & PIC) and Amjad Shareef, marketing research assistant (MRA), Consulate General of India, Jeddah Commercial Section managed and organized the Indus Food 2021 trip