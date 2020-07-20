Infected houses need to be declared as containment clusters

Hyderabad: With COVID-19 cases rapidly increasing day-by-day and the southern part of the city being the most affected areas, infected houses need to be de declared as containment clusters by the GHMC.

According to the reports, the GHMC Charminar (South) Zone reported around 900 positive cases. Now in Old City after a few weeks, around 20 containment clusters were formed and main roads like Moghalpura, Sultan Shahi, Hari Bowli, Lal Darwaza, Shalibanda, and etc. got barricaded.

Earlier, the GHMC used a barricade within a radius of one kilometre from the affected house. The movement of the people was restricted and now there is not even a cluster house that was formed or a ‘COVID-19 No Entry zone’ sticker pasted attached by the GHMC. “The officials should at least paste a sticker on or barricade the affected house so that people will be warned,” said Mohammed Ahmed TDP Greater Hyderabad Minority Vice President.

There are several such houses in Old City areas like Shah Ali Banda, Bahadurpura, Yakutpura, Santosh Nagar, Falaknuma, Chandrayanagutta and etc.

The positive cases were reported and not even a house is clustered.

“Interestingly, around three days back some main roads like Moghalpura, Sultan Shahi, Lal Darwaza and etc. areas were barricaded and declared as containment zones. The Bonalu festivities are near and the higher authorities may visit the Hari Bowli and Lal Darwaza temple, some main roads were barricaded and declared as containment zones,” he alleged.

Ahmed alleged that “The roads were demarcated to show the higher authorities that they are not safe for the people. No officials were deployed in the zone.”

He said there are several positive cases reported in the nearby areas including Talabkatta, Shalibanda, Shamsheerjung and etc. Yet, none of the affected houses in these areas are barricaded, added Ahmed.

As there are no clusters around houses, people nearby are roaming freely as they cannot identify the affected house. Abdul Kaleem a neighbour of the affected house said that they were aware that house beside his own was affected. Later after the oxygen cylinder was being delivered in house, then they came to know. “At least the official must point out the affected house so that neighbours can be safe and avoid contact with them. And officials must disinfectant the area daily,” he added.



Social activist Abdul Rahman said that there are no containment clusters in Yakutpura division. Last week after the three members of family were reported positive in Rein Bazar division, he requested the GHMC to cluster the house so that the nearby residents to safe from the spread of the virus.