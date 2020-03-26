Influencer hospitalised with COVID-19 after licking toilet seat

CALIFORNIA: A TikTok influencer tested positive for COVID-19 just days after taking ‘Coronavirus challenge’ in which he filmed himself licking a toilet seat.

“I tested positive for Coronavirus,” the 21-year-old from Beverly Hills tweeted on an account that has since been suspended, according to the Daily Mail.

A kid who licked toilets as part of the #CoronaVirusChallenge says he's now in the hospital with coronavirus. @gayshawnmendes was also just suspended from twitter pic.twitter.com/lfG2NBlTrs — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) March 23, 2020

The TikTok personality, known as Larz goes by the social media handle GayShawnMendes..

It remain unclear whether Larz’s apparent infection was linked to the stunt.

The nauseating #CoronavirusChallenge are doing the rounds on social media where influencers posting the disgusting videos of themselves licking random objects, including toilet seats, grocery store and door handles among other object.

