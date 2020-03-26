menu
Influencer hospitalised with COVID-19 after licking toilet seat

The nauseating #CoronavirusChallenge are doing the rounds on social media

Posted by Safoora Updated: March 26, 2020, 11:17 pm IST
CALIFORNIA: A TikTok influencer tested positive for COVID-19 just days after taking ‘Coronavirus challenge’ in which he filmed himself licking a toilet seat.

“I tested positive for Coronavirus,” the 21-year-old from Beverly Hills tweeted on an account that has since been suspended,  according to the Daily Mail. 

The TikTok personality, known as Larz goes by the social media handle GayShawnMendes..

It remain unclear whether Larz’s apparent infection was linked to the stunt.

The nauseating #CoronavirusChallenge are doing the rounds on social media where influencers posting the disgusting videos of themselves licking random objects, including toilet seats, grocery store and door handles among other object.

