Initiate action against overcharging hospitals: Jagan to officials

Hyderabad: Advocating for better health care of citizens, Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that severe action should be initiated against hospitals which are over-charging patients above the government-stipulated amount for COVID-19 treatment,

Reddy, during the state government’s Spandana programme with district collectors and police superintendents, told them that efforts should be made to look after the COVID-19 patients on humanitarian grounds. He expressed happiness over the state standing first in conducting COVID-19 tests and added that those who are in risk (of losing their lives) can be saved if tests are conducted rapidly.

Reddy also said that the sooner COVID-19 cases are identified the better as patients can be sent home for quarantine as well. The chief minister also directed collectors to have complete scrutiny over the COVID-19 hospitals so that testing patients is ramped up and beds are provided to those requiring treatment within half-an-hour.

He stated that top priority should be given to 104, 14410 and other call centres where patients call. The Chief Minister said that all the COVID-19 hospitals in AP should also be fully equipped with oxygen supply and other paraphernalia for the treatment of patients. Hospitals treating COVID-19 patients should be given ratings accordingly.

Reviewing the flood situation in AP, Jagan Mohan Reddy also thanked god as inflows into the Godavari river have decrease. He stated that crop loss should be estimated before September 7 (due to the heavy rain). The chief minister directed state government officials to prepare a plan by September 7 to pay an additional compensation of Rs 2,000 each to the victims of Godavari floods.