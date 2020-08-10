Inmate shoots intimidation videos in Goa prison; probe ordered

Panaji, Aug 11 : Prison authorities in Goa have started a probe into two videos which went viral on social media last week, in which an inmate Anwar Shaikh, along with others is seen walking through the corridors of the Colvale central jail in North Goa and intimidating another inmate of African descent.

In a statement issued on Monday, the office of the state Inspector General (Prisons) said that the video was shot some months back and a probe had been ordered.

“The Inspector General (Prisons) has informed that video clips getting circulated on social media pertaining to some prisoners within jail premises are apparently picturised few months back and circulated now,” the statement said, adding that a “detailed enquiry” had been initiated and statements of some prisoners had also been recorded in connection with the probe. Possession of a mobile phone or recording devices is banned as per the prison manual.

Shaikh has been accused in connection with several crimes, including abduction, rape assault, dacoity, burglary, rioting, etc.

The statement also said that some of the inmates who were a part of the video, had been released on bail since the video was recorded, as a result of which the video may have come out in the public domain.

“The authority has clarified that as many of the prisoners seen in the video have been released by concerned courts on regular bail and a decision about such prisoners is likely to be taken soon,” the statement also said.

Source: IANS

