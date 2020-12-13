INMRC: Triple crown for Shetty; Jagan, Mathana share honours

Chennai, Dec 13 : Bengaluru’s Anish Shetty (Race Concepts) swept to a hat-trick of wins in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc class in the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2020 which concluded at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) on Sunday.

Shetty topped both the races on Sunday, adding to his win on Saturday.

Earlier, multiple National champion Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) and Mathana Kumar (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) chalked up thrilling victories in the two Pro-Stock 165cc class races run today. The category saw four different winners in as many races this weekend, with Rajiv Sethu (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) and KY Ahamed (TVS Racing) winning a race apiece yesterday.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s 22-year old Ullas Santrupt completed a double in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category, having won the first and fourth races.

Shetty, a physical trainer, was unstoppable on the day. In the morning, he carried too much pace for the 26-rider grid and won untroubled. Later in the day, Shetty gave a repeat performance to win from Hyderabad’s Karthik Mateti (Gusto Racing) in a race that saw two seasoned campaigners, Jagan Kumar and veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR Cast Power Racing) starting from P26 and P24 to finish third and fourth, respectively.

In the Pro-Stock 165cc category, Jagan rescued an otherwise disappointing weekend by his high standards with a win from P12 on the grid and a third place finish, as did Mathana, the 28-year old from Trichy, for whom Sunday’s victory was his first in this category since 2015.

Earlier, 14-year old Sarthak Chavan from Pune, who had won Race 1 yesterday, went on to top Race 2 today for a double in the Open (NSF 250R) class of the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup, a One-Make Championship organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club. Local youngster Shyam Kumar did likewise in the Novice (CBR 150) category of the same championship.

Elsewhere, Puducherry’s Navneeth Kumar and Abhishek Vasudev from Bengaluru both topped all the four races in the Novice and Open categories of the TVS One One-Make Championship organised by Madras Motor Sports Club.

The results (Provisional – all 6 laps unless mentioned):

Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Race-3): 1. Anish Damodar Shetty (Race Concepts) (11mins, 49.500secs); 2. KY Ahamed (TVS Racing) (11:52.301); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) (11:56.906). Race-4: 1. Anish Damodar Shetty (11:49.216); 2. Karthik Mateti (Gusto Racing) (11:50.506); 3. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (11:51.769).

Pro-Stock 165cc (Race-3): 1. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (12:14.321); 2. Rajiv Sethu (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) (12:14.441); 3. S Mathana Kumar (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) (12:14.779). Race-4: 1. Mathana Kumar (12:16.066); 2. KY Ahamed (TVS Racing) (12:17.021); 3. Jagan Kumar (12:17.809).

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race-3): 1. Mohan Babu P (Pvt, Chennai) (13:08.111); 2. Ullas Santrupt (RACR Castrol Power Racing) (13:08.479); 3. Allwin Xavier (Rockstar Racing) (13:08.645). Race-4: 1. Ullas Santrupt (13:07.914); 2. Allwin Xavier (13:08.051); 3. Nithin S (Sparks Racing) (13:09.919)

TVS One-Make Championship (Open, Race-4): 1. Abhishek Vasudev (Bengaluru) (11:46.358); 2. Anand R (Chennai) (11:48.296); 3. Anup Kumar (Coimbatore) (11:55.832). Novice (Race-3): 1. Navneeth Kumar (Puducherry) (13:26.494); 2. Mohd Yusuf (Coimbatore) (13:34.914); 3. Jayant G Prathipati (Hyderabad) (13:36.337). Race-4: 1. Navneeth Kumar (13:20.496); 2. Mohan Babu (Chennai) (13:23.784); 3. Prathipati (13:24.213).

Media (5 laps): 1. Zaran Mody (11:29.152); 2. Vishal Venugopal (11:47.199); 3. Azaman Chothia (11:49.842).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup: Open (NSF 250R, Race-2): 1. Sarthak Chavan (Pune) (11:11.204); 2. Kavin Quintal (Chennai) (11:11.309); 3. Varoon Sadasivam (Chennai) (11:18.939). Novice (CBR 150, Race-2): 1. Shyam Sundar (Chennai) (13:34.672); 2. Johann Emmanuel (Chennai) (13:49.319); 3. Rakshit S Dave (Chennai) (13:49.637).

Source: IANS

