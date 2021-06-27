Innovative housing project in least polluted area of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: High industrial activities and rise in the vehicular movement have increased the pollution level of air in Hyderabad. Most people are exploring options to relocate to areas where the pollution level is the least.

If you are one among such persons, Alps Construction and Engineering’s new housing project that is coming up in Rajendernagar pillar number 258 is the golden opportunity.

The project includes nine individual villas, on approximately 200 square yards each, and a built-up area of about 3450 sq ft. Each villa has one drawing room, dining room, kitchen with storeroom, and powder room on the ground floor. On the first floor, it has a spacious living room and two bedrooms with attached washrooms. The beauty of the living room comes with its double height extending up to the second-floor ceiling. The second floor has a small prayer room and two bedrooms opposite each other. The villas have the facility to install a lift.

Apart from it, each villa has two car parking facility. Common facilities include a 20 feet wide internal black top road, bore well, and a transformer.

Those who are interesting in this housing project can contact at phone number 9963529758 or email id tariqsultan2000@yahoo.com.