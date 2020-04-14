Innovative idea of using banana leaves; explains Anand Mahindra

In this photograph taken on September 9, 2016, Chairman and Managing Director of India's Mahindra and Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra speaks during an interview with AFP in Mumbai. Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP

The total numbers of coronavirus cases are increasing in India, as on Monday, the total cases reached 9240.

Due to the sudden lockdown, many small businessmen, small farmers and daily wage workers have affected.

To boost the trading of farmers, Industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra replaced the plates with banana leaves in his factory’s canteen.

According to a report, “The initiative was taken upon the suggestion of senior journalist Padma Ramnath, who said that it would help the banana farmers struggling to sell their produce,” on which he proactively responded on Twitter, tweeting pictures of the factory workers enjoying their meals served on banana leaves.

A retired journalist, Padma Ramnath mailed me out of the blue & suggested that if our canteens used banana leaves as plates, it would help struggling banana farmers who were having trouble selling their produce. Our proactive factory teams acted instantly on the idea…Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ouUx7xfMdK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 9, 2020

His tweet was liked over 13,000 times within an hour. Mr Mahindra also shared photos of his workers eating from banana leaves.

The Central and state governments are making efforts to help the poor and are trying to deal the financial crisis.

