INS Jalashwa evacuates 687 Indians stranded in Iran

The evacuees were screened by the port health officials on deboarding and their luggage sanitised.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: July 01, 2020, 3:20 pm IST

Chennai: A total of 687 Indians stranded in Iran were brought to V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin on Wednesday by Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa, a defence official said.

The evacuation is part of ‘Operation Samudra Setu’ under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ to bring back Indians stranded across the world in the wake of the cancellation of flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, it was reported that INS Jalashwa had reached Bandar Abbas on June 23 and the embarkation of the Indian nationals was to commence on June 24.

