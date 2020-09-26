Inside details of Deepika Padukone’s NCB interrogation

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash are currently being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with their alleged drug chats from 2017. After Deepika arrived in the morning at 10 AM, Karishma Prakash also reached the NCB office for her probe. Karishma is being questioned for the second time today.

NCB team who is questioning Deepika Padukone

According to a Times Now report, NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra is heading a 5 member team for questioning Deepika Padukone in drug-related probe. The news channel reported that women members also are a part of the probe team of NCB.

Deepika Padukone’s NCB questions

Times Now also reported that NCB have prepared at least a 20 questions list for Deepika’s questioning. As per same media reports, Deepika Padukone may be questioned about her phone number, her family members, and for how long the actress was using her mobile number. Both Deepika Padukone and Karishma may be questioned regarding their alleged chats that came to surface where they apparently spoke about ‘weed, hash and maal.’

Earlier reports also said that Deepika was the admin of the WhatsApp group with Karishma, Jaya and other members from KWAN in which they spoke about drugs.

Deepika landed in Mumbai from Goa on Thursday evening with husband Ranveer Singh. The actress had confirmed to the NCB that she will be attending the questioning on September 26.

To avoid media, Deepika Padukone has reportedly stayed at Taj hotel, Mumbai from where she arrived at NCB in a normal SUV.

Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor NCB questioning

Apart from Deepika Padukone, actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor also have been called to join the probe today. Both Sara and Shraddha reached the NCB zonal office a while ago where their questioning has began.

NCB also grilled KWAN employee Jaya Saha and CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar this week.