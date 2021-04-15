Inside Dia Mirza’s ‘earthy’ and ‘zero wastage’ wedding [VIDEO]

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza who got married to Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, opened up about how she planned eco-friendly wedding, broke the stereotype by having a woman priest carry out all the ceremonies and how she ensured her marriage event to to be completely sustainable, earthy and no wastage of food.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied knot in an intimate ceremony on February 21 in Mumbai in the presence of family and close friends.

In her interview with Brut India, mommy-to-be Dia Mirza revealed that the couple knew how many members attending the wedding were vegetarians and non-vegetarians and accordingly they laid out the platter. She also mentioned that the decor that was done at her wedding was of wasted twigs and wood.

She said that instead of giving out lavish gifts, they bought ‘hand-crafted woven baskets from artisans in Meghalaya and sent everybody a plant’.

Further adding they wanted an ‘earthy wedding’, they went for ‘hyper-local’ flowers, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of transportation, she said, “All the decor elements were natural and locally available. A lot of them were recyclable, and were on hire, so obviously, they would get recycled again.”

Speaking about her wedding attire, Dia Mirza said, “We tend to make garments that we can only wear once, and never wear again, and that is unfortunate. The last time around, I auctioned my clothes, and this time, I made sure that I got a garment that I could wear again and again.”

Dia and Vaibhav opted for ‘zero plastic’ wedding and chose to spend extra on glass bottles.

Dia Mirza opens up on her eco-friendly wedding

In an earlier social media post, Dia had spoken about getting a priestess to officiate the wedding. “The highest point for us was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest! I had never seen a woman performing a wedding ceremony until I attended my childhood friend Ananya’s wedding a few years ago. Ananya’s wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us. She also painstakingly went through several hours of training to imbibe the essence of the scriptures so that she could assist Sheela Atta and translate the shlokas! It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza has also announced her pregnancy a few days ago. She shared a picture from Maldives where she flaunted her baby bump.