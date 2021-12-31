Inside Hina Khan’s luxurious car collection; see her net worth

Mumbai: Touted to be the ultimate diva of the showbiz world, Hina Khan is among the top female stars in the telly industry. She has been ruling many hearts for several years now. Hina started her journey in 2009 and now has come a long by conquering not only in telly world but also Bollywood and digital space.

She managed to win hearts with her TV role of Akshara in the famous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina Khan became a household name with her stint in popular controversial show Bigg Boss, where she showcased her true self.

Hina Khan has starred in many short and full-fledged movies — ‘Lines’, ‘Wish List’, ‘The Country of the Blind’, among others. The actress has also appeared in music video songs like Patthar Wargi, Baarish Ban Jana and very recent one ‘Mohabbat Hai’ alongside Shaheer Sheikh. Apart from this, she has also participated in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and emerged as first runner-up.

Hina Khan is highest paid TV actress

According to reports, Hina Khan gets paid a heft sum of 1.5 to 2 lakhs per episode, becoming the highest paid TV actress. She is followed by Divyanka Tripathi and Jennifer Winget.

Net Worth

Hina has establised herself as the bankable actress. Going by various news portals, Hina Khan’s total net worth goes over 50 crore.

Hina Khan’s luxurious car collection

Like many other celebrities, Hina Khan too is a ‘petrolhead’. Her luxurious car collection proves the fact. According to Pinkvilla, the actress is a proud owner of:

Renault Triber

Audi A4

Audi Q7

Honda City

Innova Crysta

Reportedly, Audi A4 comes in the range of Rs 46.94 lakh and Audi A7-Rs 90.50 lakh. While the cost of Honda City is around Rs 10-14 lakh, Innova Crysta car ranges from Rs 16-24 lakh. And Renault Tribber comes at a whopping price of Rs 5-7.95 lakh.

Currently, Hina is in New York on vacation with her beau Rocky Jaiswal to welcome the new year.