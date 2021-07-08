Inside Neetu Kapoor’s birthday bash [Photos]

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor has entertained movie buffs and audience with number of commercially hit films at the box office. She made her acting debut as a child artiste and went on to feature as young actor in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Doosra Aadmi, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Deewaar, Yaadon Ki Baaraat and Do Dooni Chaar among others.

Neetu Kapoor turns 63 and the birthday celebrations began on Wednesday night itself. The Kapoor family had a small get together which was attended by sisters Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many others.

In the pictures that are doing rounds on internet, we spotted Neetu Kapoor’s children, Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor, along with sisters Kareena and Karisma. Also present was Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan.

While Kareena looked gorgeous in a black crop top-pant set, Alia Bhatt opted for a simple white top and denims.

All the family members were all smiles as they posed at the camera for a group picture! Take a look at the pictures below:

Alia Bhatt, who shared a good relationship with Neetu Kapoor, took to her Instagram and wished the actress. Calling Neetu the ‘strongest and warmest’, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the strongest (healthiest) and warmest of them all Love you @neetu54.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and content creator-actor) Prajakta Koli. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film has been backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.