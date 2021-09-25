Inside Nike’s new store

New Delhi: Nikes newest partnership in its retail transformation journey opens in NCR, India on Saturday.

Located in the heart of Noida at DLF Mall of India, the store features the latest retail and architectural designs used in new Nike stores around the world. The two-story, 743-square-meter store is fully equipped to serve athletes* through membership offerings which enabling consumers to make sport a daily habit.

Members can enjoy exclusive products, as well as gain early access to new products and events ahead of the public. Operated by Nike Partner, RJ Corp, the store includes the latest and most extensive range of merchandise in the region, with comprehensive offerings for Men’s, Women’s and Kids. With product offerings across running, training, lifestyle, basketball and Jordan, this door is the destination for Nike’s best product innovation in the city. Footwear training and bra fitting services are also available for consumers.

“We believe that brick-and-mortar spaces remain integral for consumers to achieve the best brand experience. With the opening of Nike at Mall of India, we are set to propel our consumer-direct strategy through the integration of digital and physical retail. The best Nike products and offerings have been carefully selected for this community, and the store has been conceptualized with multiple touchpoints for a fully immersive and seamless Nike experience that is personalized and unique,” said Tarundeep Singh, Senior Director Nike Stores, Southeast Asia & India.

Throughout the pandemic, the brand has doubled down on digital and membership to better serve consumers. Through innovative concepts and a connected marketplace strategy, Nike and partner stores are creating the future of retail.