Inside Pataudi Palace’s green-lush garden [Photos]

Mumbai: Actor-turned author Soha Ali Khan is currently away from the hustle-bustle of the city with her little daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and mother Sharmila Tagore. They are currently holidaying at their ancestral home Pataudi Palace.

About Pataudi Palace

The Pataudi Palace is a grand ancestral property owned by Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan. Also known as Ibrahim Kothi, The Pataudi Palace was built by the last ruling Nawab of Pataudi, Iftikhar Ali Khan for his begum.

Soha shares glimpses of Pataudi gardens

Soha has been sharing some fun moments from her holiday on social media. On Sunday, Soha soaked in the sun as she took a stroll on the green lush lawns of Pataudi Palace. Today, on Monday, Soha shared a heartwarming photo featuring her mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaaya Kemmu. Sharing the photo, Soha captioned it, “Three generations of women! (and a dog).”

Take a look at the pictures below:

Soha Ali Khan is the younger daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore. She is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and the couple has a daughter Inaaya. Her elder siblings are Saif Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan.