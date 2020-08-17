Inside Pics: Saif Ali Khan rings in 50th Birthday with family and close friends

By News Desk Updated: 17th August 2020 12:42 pm IST

Mumbai: The ‘Pataudi Nawab’ and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan had hit a half-century turned 50 on August 16. He celebrated his birthday with family and close friends. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor shared many pictures of the grand birthday celebrations which were filled with glitz and grandeur.

Bebo took to her Instagram and wished hubby Saif by sharing two videos where we got a glimpse of how the celebrations were. Have a look at the lovely post here.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life ❤️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Karishma Kapoor too wished Saif on her social media accounts calling him as ‘coolest brother-in-law’. Take a look at the post here.

READ:  Ankita Lokhande shares 'prayers and positivity' for Sushant (Lead)

Both Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Lolo (Karishma Kapoor) made sure that he had one amazing night!

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan had announced her second pregnancy recently. The couple shared the official statement which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” 

READ:  'Never saw Sushant's body hanging, don't trust Mumbai Police probe'

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial ‘Dil Bechara’in which he made a special appearance.

Categories
Bollywood News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close