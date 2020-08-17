Inside Pics: Saif Ali Khan rings in 50th Birthday with family and close friends

Mumbai: The ‘Pataudi Nawab’ and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan had hit a half-century turned 50 on August 16. He celebrated his birthday with family and close friends. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor shared many pictures of the grand birthday celebrations which were filled with glitz and grandeur.

Bebo took to her Instagram and wished hubby Saif by sharing two videos where we got a glimpse of how the celebrations were. Have a look at the lovely post here.

Karishma Kapoor too wished Saif on her social media accounts calling him as ‘coolest brother-in-law’. Take a look at the post here.

Both Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Lolo (Karishma Kapoor) made sure that he had one amazing night!

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan had announced her second pregnancy recently. The couple shared the official statement which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial ‘Dil Bechara’in which he made a special appearance.