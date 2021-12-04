Inside Sania Mirza’s lavish home in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Hyderabad: While India has been home to many famous female athletes, tennis world has remained quite populated and among them only fewer have managed to become a household name. Sania Mirza is one among them. She is one of the most influential sports celebrities in India.

Sania Mirza made her debut on the senior circuit at an ITF event in Chandigarh in 2001 at the age of 14. In April 2003, Mirza made her debut in the India Fed Cup team, winning all three singles matches. She also won the 2003 Wimbledon Championships Girls’ Doubles title, teaming up with Alisa Kleybanova of Russia.

She even found a spot on the 2016 Times magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in the world. She has been the recipient of 2004 Arjuna Award (the second-highest sporting honour in India). Not just this, she has nearly 14 medals to her name, with 6 gold, across three of the biggest sporting events of the world i.e. Afro-Asian Games, Asian Games, and the Commonwealth Games.

Sania Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in October of 2018. After her marriage, Sania Mirza made Dubai as her second home. The cricket-tennis duo owns a lavish home at the Palm Jumeirah.

We got a glimpse of her huge luxurious and palatial abode through her sister Anam Mirza‘s vlog. Watch the video below:

We got a few more glimpses of Sania’s plush bungalow through Instagram. Check them out below: