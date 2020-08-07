Inspiring: Firoz Alam- a Delhi Police constable cracks 2019 UPSC

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police constable Firoz Alam had registered a remarkable success in 2019 Civil Services Examinations.

Alam has secured the 645th All India Rank (AIR) in the prestigious all-India examination declared successful by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

While Alam had appeared for the UPSC exams for five times before but didn’t succeeded.

However, a graduate from Rana Degree College Pilkhuwa, Alam, cleared the exam in his 6th and final attempt.

According to Indian Express, Alam, who hails from Azampur Dehpa of Uttar Pradesh, is the first ‘officer’ in his family, and his village.

Ever since his story went viral, Twitterati pointing out the similarities on social media of reel-life character of dedicated constable Imran Ansaari of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Paatal Lok’, and shower Alam with praise.

A real life Imran Ansari from #paatallok – He is Firoz Alam, a #DelhiPolice constable posted with PCR unit. He has secured AIR 645 in #UPSC2019. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Coo946zP4d — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) August 4, 2020

Five aspirants from the Delhi Police family have make it to the coveted team of Indian civil servants.

Apart from Alam, Vishakha Yadav, the daughter of ASI Raj Kumar posted in Dwarka district, and Navneet Mann, the daughter of Inspector Sukhdev Singh Mann posted with the vigilance unit, have secured 6th and 33rd all-India rank, respectively.

The inspiring success story of son of a taxi driver is also doing the round. Azharuddin Quazi cleared the IAS 2019 exam securing 315th rank.

Muslims % in UPSC

Apart from Alam and Azharuddin, a total of 40 Muslim candidates have cleared this year’s UPSC examination.

Muslim candidates has registered a 40 per cent increase in the number compared to 28 candidates last year.

Civil Service aspirants from the Muslim community have been doing well and there is a progressive improvement in performance in the prestigious exams since 2016.

Until recently, they constituted only 2.5%. However in 2016, all previous records were broken when 50 Muslim candidates qualified for the UPSC with 10 making it to the top 100.