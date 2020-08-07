Inspiring: Firoz Alam- a Delhi Police constable cracks 2019 UPSC

Civil Service aspirants from the Muslim community have been doing well in the prestigious exams since 2016.

By Safoora Published: 7th August 2020 5:13 pm IST
Firoz Alam
Delhi Police Constable Firoz Alam clears 2019 UPSC exams

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police constable Firoz Alam had registered a remarkable success in 2019 Civil Services Examinations.

Alam has secured the 645th All India Rank (AIR) in the prestigious all-India examination declared successful by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

While Alam had appeared for the UPSC exams for five times before but didn’t succeeded.

However, a graduate from Rana Degree College Pilkhuwa, Alam, cleared the exam in his 6th and final attempt. 

According to Indian Express, Alam, who hails from Azampur Dehpa of Uttar Pradesh, is the first ‘officer’ in his family, and his village.

Ever since his story went viral, Twitterati pointing out the similarities on social media of reel-life character of dedicated constable Imran Ansaari of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Paatal Lok’, and shower Alam with praise.

More from Delhi Police cracks UPSC

Five aspirants from the Delhi Police family have make it to the coveted team of Indian civil servants.

Apart from Alam, Vishakha Yadav, the daughter of ASI Raj Kumar posted in Dwarka district, and Navneet Mann, the daughter of Inspector Sukhdev Singh Mann posted with the vigilance unit, have secured 6th and 33rd all-India rank, respectively.

The inspiring success story of son of a taxi driver is also doing the round. Azharuddin Quazi cleared the IAS 2019 exam securing 315th rank.

Muslims % in UPSC

Apart from Alam and Azharuddin, a total of 40 Muslim candidates have cleared this year’s UPSC examination.

Muslim candidates has registered a 40 per cent increase in the number compared to 28 candidates last year.

Civil Service aspirants from the Muslim community have been doing well and there is a progressive improvement in performance in the prestigious exams since 2016.

Until recently, they constituted only 2.5%. However in 2016, all previous records were broken when 50 Muslim candidates qualified for the UPSC with 10 making it to the top 100. 

Categories
IndiaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close