Instagram friend stabs 19-year-old girl in Hyderabad

By Sameer|   Updated: 13th February 2021 12:59 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old girl has been stabbed by her Instagram friend at Bolarum, Hyderabad on Thursday.  After the attack, passerby shifted her to a hospital.

According to a report in Telangana Today, the girl who is a student of first-year degree course came in contact with the accused, Vamshi (23) on Instagram. Later, they even exchanged contact number.

When Vamshi proposed to the girl for marriage, she rejected it and started avoiding him. Angry over the rejection, he began stalking her.

On Thursday, he called the girl and asked her to meet him at a place in Bolarum to discuss the issue.

As soon as Vamshi saw the girl, he attacked her. He also stabbed her with the knife which he was carrying along with him.

It is also reported that after the attack, the accused fled the spot. Later, police arrested him.

