Instagram Live Rooms rolls out new feature to switch off sound, video

California: Instagram Live Rooms has rolled out a new feature in which hosts will be able to mute their audio like you would in a Zoom or Google Meet call.

According to Mashable, Instagram Live users will also be able to turn off video for chats, the new feature is similar to the popular audio-based app Clubhouse.

In March, the photo-sharing platform Instagram launched Live Rooms, allowing users to chat with three people at once in a Live session, rather than just with one.

“By giving people the option to mute their audio or turn off their video, hosts will have added flexibility for their Livestream experience, as the added functionality could help decrease pressure to look or sound a certain way while broadcasting live,” Instagram said in a statement emailed to Mashable.

Live, the company added, gives creators a “quick, low-lift way to connect with their community and audience and have a real back-and-forth conversation.”

Mashable reported that the company is not the first to follow in Clubhouse’s audio-forward footsteps. Clubhouse, an audio-based social media app that allows a user to jump in and out of chats on a variety of topics, does it the same. It is like tuning in to a live podcast recording.

As reported by Mashable in March, Facebook — which owns Instagram — is working on a live audio feature for its Messenger Rooms. Reddit is also reportedly exploring a similar voice chat function.