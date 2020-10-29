Instagram to let users live stream for up to 4 hours

SameerPublished: 29th October 2020 8:01 am IST
Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support businesses

Washington: Photo-sharing platform Instagram announced on Tuesday (local time) it has extended the time limit for live streams from 60 minutes to four hours. The change is global and applies to all Instagram users.

Reason behind the move

The reason behind the move, Instagram said, is helping creators — yoga instructors, musicians, artists, cooks, and the like — to do longer sessions with their audience without being interrupted every hour, reported Mashable,

However, this will only be available to accounts “in good standing,” with no history of IP or policy violations, Instagram said.

As per Instagram, it is also adding the option to archive live broadcasts for as long as 30 days.

READ:  Cash seized from BJP candidate's kin in Telangana snatched by supporters

Archive

“Now your live videos will be kept in your archive. Only you can see them. After your live videos end, they will be available in your archive for 30 days. You can download your live videos to your device or upload them to IGTV from your archive,” said a notice that will be shown to users on launch, reported Mashable.

Instagram said this new feature will launch ‘soon.’

The company also said that it will be updating the ‘Live Now’ section on IGTV and at the end of a live stream, with the idea of providing people with more content that may interest them, both from the creators they follow, and those they don’t.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerPublished: 29th October 2020 8:01 am IST
Back to top button