Insurance coverage of up to SR650,000 against COVID-19 for Umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced the details of the insurance coverage for foreign Umrah pilgrims against the risk of COVID-19 virus infection, according to the ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Regarding the benefits of the policy provided by the ministry, it has been said that Umrah pilgrims coming from abroad will be given medical coverage of up to 650,000 riyals if they fall victim to the COVID-19 virus.

In case of COVID-19 quarantine for a maximum period of 14 days, the insurance company will pay 450 riyals per day for quarantine expenses.

The ministry stated that, in case of untimely death, the insurance policy will cover up to 6,500 riyals for the expenses incurred in repatriating the deceased.

According to Saudi Gazette, Saudi Central Bank and the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance announced on Sunday that those foreigners who comes to Saudi Arabia for tourism or pilgrimage or Umrah and suffers from COVID-19, they can be provided medical treatment under the insurance scheme.

This increase has been made to ensure the health and safety of the people and to facilitate the treatment of foreigners.