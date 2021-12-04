Intel looking to develop closer relationship with TSMC

Taipei: Chip-maker Intel is apparently seeking to deepen its relationship with the world’s largest contract manufacturer for chips, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to avoid possible clashes over TSMC’s 3nm chip production.

TSMC is beginning pilot production of its 3nm process that will eventually be used in future Apple silicon Macs. Now, high-level executives from Intel are planning to visit Taiwan and TSMC in mid-December to discuss 3nm chip production and production capacity, reports DigiTimes.

TSMC has kicked off pilot production of chips built using N3 (namely 3nm process technology) at its Fab 18 in southern Taiwan.

Currently, Apple uses TSMC’s 5nm processors for the M1 chips and it is expected that TSMC’s 3nm processors will power the next generation of Apple Silicon.

Compared with the 5nm process, the 3nm gate-all-around (GAA) node boosts performance by 30 per cent, lowers power consumption 50 per cent and takes up 35 per cent less space.

A report last month said that Intel would be looking to adopt TSMC’s 3nm process for its upcoming Meteor Lake processors.

Meanwhile, TSMC is teaming up with Sony on its new $7 billion chip factory in Japan, the companies have announced jointly.