Intense rain likely in Mumbai, adjoining areas: IMD

Possibility of thunder/lightning accompanied with gusty winds in some areas.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th September 2021 12:57 pm IST
Intense rain likely in Mumbai, adjoining areas: IMD
Representative Image

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that intense to very intense spells of rain are expected to occur at isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining areas on Wednesday during the next 3-4 hours.

“Intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Dhule during next 3-4 hours,” IMD said.

 “Possibility of thunder/lightning accompanied with gusty winds in some areas. Take precautions while moving out,” IMD further said.

MS Education Academy

Additional commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation Sandeep Malvi said, “Due to cyclonic storm Gulab, heavy rain has been predicted in Palghar district, in view of which Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal appealed to the citizens to take proper precautions.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button