Inter 1st, 2nd year results to be announced today

Hyderabad: Inter 1st and 2nd year results will be announced today at around 3 p.m. After the declaration of results, the announcement of the commencement of classes and admission schedule for the next academic year is expected to be made.

Announcements related to entrance tests are also expected.

Inter 1st , 2nd year results delayed due to lockdown

This year, the results of both inter 1st and 2nd year got delayed due to the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The results can be downloaded from tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.

Number of students appeared in the exam

Last year, 59.8 percent students passed the first year exam whereas, 65 percent cleared the second year exam.

In 2020, around 9.65 lakh students registered for the examination. Out of the total students, 95.72 percent students appeared in the exam held at 1339 centers.

