Inter exam fee: BIE revises due dates, warns colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has revised the due dates for exam fees and warned private junior colleges in the state against linking the exam and the tuition fees.

According to a report in Telangana Today, candidates can pay the exam fee without a late fee till February 22. The fee can be paid with a late fee of Rs.100 from February 23 to March 1 and with Rs.500 late fee from March 2 to 8.

The exam fee can be paid from March 9 to 15 with a late fee of Rs.1000 and from March 16 to 22 with Rs.2000 late fee.

Many students are claiming that some private junior colleges are refusing to collect the inter exam fee unless they pay the tuition fee.

It seems that reacting to these reports the board has instructed college managements not to link tuition and exam fees. Warning the colleges in Telangana State, it said that stringent action will be taken against managements if they refuse to accept the exam fees.