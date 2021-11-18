Inter first year results to be out by November end

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced that the evaluation of inter first year exam papers is in its final phase and will be completed by November 20. The results of the exam will be declared by November end.

The exams were held between October 25 and November 3. A total of 4.12 lakh students took part in the exams across the state.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic last year, the classes were held irregularly which mandated the course to be decreased to 70%. There were also several issues concerning online education. Under these circumstances, the inter first year students were promoted to the second year without conducting exams.

However, the TSBIE officials conducted the exams as soon as the pandemic situation became normal. They are hopeful that the results of the students are likely to be satisfactory this time.