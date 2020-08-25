Inter online classes from Sept 1: Minister Sabitha

Hyderabad: Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy today said that online classes will commence for Intermediate classes from September 1.The minister clarified that they have conducted training classes for lecturers to teach online digital classes.

She asked the teachers and lecturers to report the schools and colleges by August 27 to start working.

In addition to that they have made arrangements for online classes for degree and post graduate courses the minister said. Already the government has said that online classes will begin from 1st class in the state.

The government has asked Doordarshan to provide online facility for the schools and colleges. We have instructed the officials to take measures for providing online classes, she said.

On September 5, teachers day will be celebrated to mark Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan birth anniversary.