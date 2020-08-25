Inter online classes from Sept 1: Minister Sabitha

By SM Bilal Published: 25th August 2020 7:11 pm IST

Hyderabad: Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy today said that online classes will commence for Intermediate classes from September 1.The minister clarified that they have conducted training classes for lecturers to teach online digital classes.

She asked the teachers and lecturers to report the schools and colleges by August 27 to start working.

In addition to that they have made arrangements for online classes for degree and post graduate courses the minister said. Already the government has said that online classes will begin from 1st class in the state.

The government has asked Doordarshan to provide online facility for the schools and colleges. We have instructed the officials to take measures for providing online classes, she said.

READ:  Fake godman arrested for sexually exploiting woman

On September 5, teachers day will be celebrated to mark Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan birth anniversary.

Categories
Hyderabad News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close