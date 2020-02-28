Inter-School tournament prize distribution ceremony at MANUU

(L-R) Dr. A. Kaleemullah,Prof. Ayub Khan,Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Prof. Abul Kalam, and others with winners.

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Physical Education & Sports, Maulana Azad National Urdu University has organized Inter School Tournament prize distribution ceremony yesterday at Indoor Stadium.

MANUU Inter School tournament was held in Carrom, Chess, Badminton, Table Tennis, Volley Ball, Football, Kabbadi, Throwball, Kho Kho and cricket.

The chief guest, Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor distributed prizes to the winners. In the boys category, the team from School of Sciences is the winner in Carrom, School of Management & Management won chess competition whereas Badminton, Football & Cricket won by School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology. School of Technology is the winner of Table Tennis and Volley Ball title went to School of Mass Communication & Journal.

In girls competitions – School of Management & Commerce are the winners of Carrom, Badminton & Kho-Kho whereas School of Education & Training won Chess, Table Tennis, Kabaddi & Thowball. Cricket winners are from School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology.

Prof. Ayub Khan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Prof. Abul Kalam, Chairman, Sports Monitoring Committee were the guests of honours. Dr. A. Kaleemullah, Deputy Director, staff, faculty and students attended the programme.

SIASAT NEWS