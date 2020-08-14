Inter second year online classes to begin on Aug 17

14th August 2020
Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) decided to start inter second year online classes on 17th August 2020.

The classes will be made available through Doordarshan (DD)-Yadagiri and online platforms.

Digital content

The board had started developing digital content of the syllabus after the government declared nationwide lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus.  

Giving the details, Omar Jaleel, Secretary of TSBIE said that the board has already developed the digital content of 40 percent of the syllabus. It will be made available on DD-Yadagiri, T-SAT and YouTube Channel, he added.

Student Service Center

Students who have access to television, smartphone and internet can approach student service centers for an alternate arrangement. BIE will designate 405 government colleges as Student Service Center for this purpose.

Inter syllabus

The board has also submitted a suggestion to the government for the reduction of inter syllabus. After getting a nod from the government, the board will ask experts to parts of the syllabus that can be removed for the current academic year.

This special arrangement is being made to reduce the burden on students who have lost a few months of the academic year due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Inter second year classes

 Till now, the government has not taken any decision on the commencement of the conventional classes as the state is reporting hundreds of coronavirus cases daily.

