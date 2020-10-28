Inter-state kidnapping gang busted, doctor rescued by Cyberabad cops

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police busted a sensational Kidnapping gang which was responsible for abduction of a dentist for ransom of Rs.10 Crores from Bandlaguda Jagir Village under Rajendranagar Police Station limits.

The Cyberabad Police have arrested seven accused persons duly seizing the Innova Car, bolero Car, Indica Car, seven Cell phones, toy Pistols, rope Bundles, cellophane Tapes and Burqas used in the commission of offence by the accused.

Adressing a press conference, Police Commissioner Cyberabad VC Sajjanar informed media that, the accused completely knowing the financial background of the family of victim, they demanded Rs.10 Crore for release of the abducted victim.

The arrested kidnappers gang by Cyberabad police

They threatened the life of family members including the wife, father and kids of the victim if the required amount is not paid within 48 hours of time. They threatened not to file a complaint with the Police. A distorted audio clip was sent to the family for ransom.

The victim namely Behjath Hussain, aged 56 years is a dental Doctor by profession and has been residing at Kismathpur Village. Recently he has been constructing a building in Bandlaguda wherein he started a clinic in ground floor and the above floors are kept open for lease.

The prime accused Musthafa is none other than a close relative of the wife of victim person.

He used to reside in Australia and during his stay in Australia he incurred huge losses and become bankrupt. While so he returned to India and tarted real estate Business in Pune and Hyderabad and shuttling between two places.

He along with Mubashir Ahmed aka Khaled used to move frequently and learnt to be business partners in Australia. Because of their weak financial position and as they got addicted for lavish life they eyed on the life of the victim. They knew the financial well being of the victim and hence they both conspired to take the path of illegal way to get huge money.

In order to execute their plans, they chose the victim and they hatched a plan to abduct the victim and wanted to extort money by threatening him and his family members.

In the process of executing their plan, Mustafa became nearer to the family with a plea of getting a flat on rent for Mubhashir in the newly constructed building of the victim. Without anticipating the danger from the accused, the victim gave a flat on rent to the accused Mibashir at Bandlaguda.

On the plea of visiting the flat which is under construction, the accused enquired the financial well-off of the victim and decided to abduct him to extort money.



In order to achieve their goal, they joined hands with one Ganesh aka Guniya of Pune and through him they joined the other accused persons who hail from Pune Maharashtra, Sumit Chandrakanth Bhosale, Akshay Balu Vairekar and Vicky Datta Shinde into their team by offering good amount in return.

They also joined hands with one Imran and his brother Irfan who hail from Kukatpally duly offering illegal gains.

The duo have formed two separate teams for execution of their plan, one for abduction of the victim and handing over to the other team “Escort Team” which is headed by one Puneet of Udipi, Karnataka State, whose team comprising of Sanjay, Siri and Prithvi all hail from Udipi of Karnataka.

The job of second team is to shift the abducted vitim to the safe location in Karnataka state till they receive the ransom from the family.

The gang was intercepted at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.