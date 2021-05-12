Inter-state passengers wait at Nampally railway station

Hyderabad: In view of a total ten-day lockdown imposed in Telangana, inter-state passengers are left hanging as trains stand cancelled.

Many were found waiting at Nampally railway station, to find a way to go back to their native places.

The state government passed orders on Tuesday evening that operation of inter-state bus and other transport services, including those by private operators, shall stand suspended.

The state highcourt too reprimanded the government on imposing lockdown on a short notice and asked how would those from other states manage to go home.