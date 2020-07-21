Interaction program by IMPAR

Hyderabad: Indian Muslims for Progress and Reforms (IMPAR) is organizing an interaction program on 22nd July at 5 p.m.

Details of the program are as follow:

Introduction about Dr. John Dayal

Dr. John Dayal, activist, writer, researcher, occasional documentary filmmaker, is one of India’s foremost voices on human rights, and particularly the situation of religious minorities. He has been the member of several governmental bodies on Rights, and Education, including the National Integration Council. He is former president of All India Catholic Union, founded 1919, president of United Christian Action, Co-founder and Secretary General of the ecumenical All India Christian Council, and Spokesman of the United Forum. Widely published and cited his books include For Reasons of State – Delhi Under the Emergency [1977, republished by Penguin2018], Shah Commission[1978], both with Ajoy Bose, Gujarat 2002 [2002,Media House],A Matter of Enquiry- Interrogating Indian Secularism [2007 Anamika Publishers, Dismantling India [Ed, with Shabnam Hashmi, Leena Dabrui,2018,Media House], Reconciliation a Journey through a Wounded India [ Ed, with Harsh Mander and Natasha Badhwar,2019, Westland Books- Amazon], Educating India- A response to Modi Government’s Education Policy [Ed, with Sunny Jacob SJ, 2020 Media House]. He is currently researching a book on Liberalism in India for Pippa Books ,London, as also on Islamophobia in India.