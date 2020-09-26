Interior designer killed by wife’s family over caste disparities

Hyderabad: A28-year-old interior designer was allegedly kidnapped and killed by his wife’s family as he belonged to another caste. The family killed the interior designer with the help of hired goons, police said on Friday.

The Cyberabad police arrested 14 people, including the parents of the woman, in connection with the crime and are on the lookout for four more.

Man killed by in-law almost after 3 months of wedding

According to Cyberabad Police, relatives of C Avanthi Reddy(the wife of the interior designer) forcibly took her and her husband Y Hemanth Kumar, who got married against the wishes of her family (about three months ago), on Thursday and killed the interior designer by strangulation the same night.

However, the lady managed to escape, run away and informed police.

Hyderabad’s Interior designer was killed in Sangareddy district

The couple was taken by the girl’s family to kill both for marrying against the family’s wish and when the car took a different direction the two got suspicious and they managed to alight from the vehicle.

However, the interior designer was taken away in another vehicle and killed at the outskirts of Kistaigudem village, in neighbouring Sangareddy district, the police said in a press release.

En route Avanthi got down and escaped, whereas Hemanth Kumar(interior designer) was taken by Guduru Yugender Reddy and three others and was killed him at about 7.30 PM, the release said.

Watch on Youtube how the man was killed over caste

“We received a complaint at around 6.30 PM from the interior desinger’s father on Thursday and immediately alerted all check posts and toll gates…,” a police official said in the morning dismissing reports that they acted slow after they received the information about the abduction.

“My cousins and my uncle took me and my husband who is interior designer forcibly in a vehicle and I managed to escape from the vehicle. I immediately alerted my in-laws and police,” she told reporters.

According to police, the interior designer’s father after receiving the information that his son was kidnapped informed the police. Ther interior designer’s family when gt to know that their son was killed were in great pain.

The couple were neighbours when fell in love.

Hemant and Avanti, who were neighbours, fell in love about eight years ago and wanted to marry. However, the girl’s family, belonging to an upper caste, opposed the marriage.

Avanti’s parents locked her in-home in November last year and were looking for another alliance. She later managed to escape and on June 10 this year, Hemant and Avanti entered into the wedlock at a temple in BHEL.