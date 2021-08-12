Intermediate admissions in state on the rise: Minister Sabitha

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy today claimed that admission numbers in Intermediate courses have been on the rise. She told reporters that the government took up reforms in the education sector and increased all facilities.

The state government spends Rs 9 crore towards free distribution of the books among the students. The number of students increased to 1.90 lakhs from 52000, the education minister claimed.

The Minister said that the government gets credit for providing free books to the students. We have revised some subjects once in five years and also made necessary syllabus changes, she said.

The Minister said that second year Telugu and first year English subjects were changed accordingly.

With more steps for education development the students and the parents have hope on the government colleges and the schools.

This time around more students joined the Intermediate classes of first and second year despite the corona pandemic she maintained. The government has taken all measures and instructed the officials to follow corona protocols to avoid virus spread, the Minister said.