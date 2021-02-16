Intern at AIIMS, Rishikesh dies 11 days after getting COVID vaccine dose

By Mansoor|   Published: 16th February 2021 9:56 pm IST
(Representational image)

Rishikesh: A 24-year-old intern died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Sunday, 11 days after receiving the anti-COVID vaccine dose.

Niraj Singh was administered the Covishield dose on February 3, AIIMS, Rishikesh PRO Harish Thapliyal said.

However, he said the intern apparently did not die because of the vaccination as he might have been suffering from an infection, which he did not reveal in his consent letter before taking the shot.

Singh had returned from encephalitis-hit Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on January 30. He was administered the Covishield jab on February 3 as the frontline corona warriors had to be inoculated in the first week of February, Thapliyal said.

Source: PTI

