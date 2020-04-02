Internationally renowned calligrapher Zameer Nizami passes away

Hyderabad: Internationally renowned calligrapher Mohammed Zameeruddin Nizami Qudri, resident of IAS colony, Tolichowki, S/O Mohammed Basheeruddin Qudri, passed away on Tuesday, March 31. He was laid to rest in Tolichowki Hakeempet graveyard.

The deceased was the cousin of revolutionary poet Makhdoom Mohiuddin. He was ill for the past 3 months.

He is survived by 3 daughters. He also worked in Inquilab Daily, Mumbai, besides several Urdu dailies of Hyderabad.

