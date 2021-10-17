Investiture ceremony conducted for MANUU teachers association

Hyderabad: The investiture ceremony of Maulana Azad National Urdu University Teachers Association(MANUUTA) for the academic year 2021 to 2022 was conducted on October 14, 2021.

The investiture ceremony was held by the election committee, headed by Prof. Nishar Ahmad I. Mulla, chairperson of, election committee, MANUUTA.

The office-bearers of MANUUTA 2021-22, was elected unanimously taken oath in the presence of Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Honourable Vice-Chancellor, MANUU.

President of MANUUTA Dr Bonthu Kotaiah, in his speech, appreciated the recent decisions taken by the Vice-Chancellor for the improvement of academic and research culture in the University and emphasized the importance of harmony between the MANUUTA and university administration.

Vice-Chancellor of MANUU Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan has extended all the possible support to MANUUTA to resolve the genuine issues of the teachers in his speech and also emphasized the need for responsibility along with accountability in the teaching community.