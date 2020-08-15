IOA urges NSFs, SOAs to update websites with its new logo

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th August 2020 3:43 pm IST
IOA launches 'Ek India Team India' campaign on 74th Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 : The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday urged National Sports Federations (NSF) and State Olympic Associations (SOA) to update their websites with its new logo. The IOA had launched its new logo in early July to mark 100 years of India’s participation in the Olympics.

“It is our wholehearted appeal to everyone to promote our new logos at your end, suggested as incorporating and updating the new IOA logo on your official NSF/SOA websites, updating new logo as display pictures on your personal social media handles and whatsapp display pictures etc,” said IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta in a joint appeal to the sports organisations in the country.

READ:  5,914 new Covid cases push TN's tally to 302,815

“A detailed brand manual will be shared in the coming days to help the expedite the correct transition of the new IOA logo smoothly.”

The new identity was designed and developed by Smitten, an international design and communications firm founded in India. It includes a separate logo for India to be used in international sporting events.

“We like to promote athletes from all walks of life so when it came to IOA’s rebranding exercise, we decided to entrust a homegrown design studio with the task,” Mehta said in a statement on the Indian National Olympic Committee’s website.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Putin, Macron discuss situation in Lebanon, Ukraine by phone
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close