IOC announces flexibility for team selections at Tokyo 2020

Lausanne: Following the discussions between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Federations (IFs), a specific solution for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 has been found to provide further flexibility for team selections in several sports.

Previously, “alternate” replacements were available in the sports of football, handball, hockey, rugby, and water polo; however, these were available only as permanent replacements for the Olympic squads. Now each National Olympic Committee (NOC) will be able to use these athletes in each match.

“This will not increase the number of athletes on-site in Japan, but will give more flexibility to select within the wider squads,” said IOC in an official release.

This decision has been made after recognising the unique situation for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and giving NOCs maximum flexibility in choosing the match squads.

As per IOC, 11,090 athletes will be part of the 339 medal events, including 18 mixed/open events at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.